Security guard shoots, kills man at apartment complex in northeast Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after they said a security guard shot and killed a man at an apartment complex in northeast Houston.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near an apartment complex in the 9600 block of Crofton Street around 3:00 p.m.

HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said an apartment security guard heard gunshots in the area and went to investigate where the sound was coming from.

The security guard told police that he witnessed two men shooting at one another and tried to confront the men.

Police said when the men saw the security guard, one of them ran away while the other attempted to flee the scene in a vehicle.

The security guard told officers that he felt threatened by the suspect in the vehicle and shot him. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Crowson said investigators are talking to witnesses and reviewing surveillance video and will speak with the District Attorney’s Office to determine if the security guard will face any charges.

Ad

This is an ongoing investigation.