Houston-area employees are feeling ‘serious burnout,’ study says

HOUSTON – Feeling the burnout from work, Houston? You’re not alone.

In a survey from global staffing firm Robert Half, about 44% of surveyed workers in most industries are feeling “serious burnout” on the job, more than in the past year. This is up from 34% from last year in a similar survey.

Fatigue is not a stranger to workers, either, as 49% of those surveyed said they are feeling it at work, citing heavy workloads.

With burnout on the rise, vacations are on demand, especially this summer. While one in four workers had said they forfeited paid time off last year, 57% of workers said they are ready to take at least three weeks of paid vacation, but 28% of employees admit they have a difficult time unplugging from work.

The survey was conducted by independent research firms in a group of about 3,000 workers in companies with 20 or more employees, aged 18 or over.

To learn more about the survey and the results, click here.