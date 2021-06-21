Harris County to hold preparedness drill for hurricane season this week at NRG Stadium

Harris County Universal Services will be holding its first live Rehearsal of Content (ROC) drill

Houston – Harris County Universal Services -- which provides technology, public safety, and fleet vehicle services and products to Harris County -- will hold its first live rehearsal of content drill for its employees on Wednesday at NRG Stadium from 10 a.m. to noon.

The drill serves as a walk-through plan for its operations, to ensure employees practice and eliminate single points of failure during a hurricane.

“It’s our mission at Universal Services to ensure we help keep the IT and fleet operations running during any disaster to ensure the continuity of services in the time of need,” said James Henderson, HCUS chief of staff and deputy executive director.

HCUS Interim executive director Rick Noriega added that the drills are used by the military to prepare for critical missions and emergency operations.

“Although hurricane season triggered this important drill, it serves nearly any emergency purpose,” said Jim McMillian, director of Public Safety Technology and a principal coordinator of the rehearsal of content drill.”

Ad

The first ROC will be observed by elected officials, county department heads and employees from different departments, including the Harris County Office of Emergency Management and the Harris County Flood Control.