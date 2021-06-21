Fire destroys apartment, displaces families in Cypress

CYPRESS – Multiple agencies responded to an apartment fire in Cypress Friday evening, officials said.

Investigators said reports the fire came in at around 6:30 p.m. on the 2400 block of Bammelwood Drive Friday evening.

According to firefighters, they had to take a defensive approach early on because of the heat and intensity of the fire. However, they were able to put out the fire within about 10 to 15 minutes from when they arrived.

In all, four units were destroyed displacing multiple families.

Investigators said one firefighter suffered a heat-related injury and was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.

Neighbors say several residents could be seen knocking on doors to alert others about the fire while trying to get everyone to safety.

“That was my main concern because I know a few people who live on this row. And I didn’t know if they were home or not so there was a lot of people knocking on doors trying to make sure everybody got out,” said Latoya Hunter, who lives at the complex.

Kimberly Reyes, whose relative lost their apartment said: “When we came up and saw it we were like heartbroken and devastated that they literally lost everything that they owned. You know, that’s sad.”

Firefighters said the Red Cross has been called out to help the families displaced.

The fire remains under investigation.