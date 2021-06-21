19-year-old man dead, 2 injured in shooting in north Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – A search is underway for a person who shot and killed a 19-year-old man and injured two others in north Harris County Sunday, deputies said.

Deputies said the shooting happened at 22506 Sleepygate Dr. around 9:52 p.m.

According to investigators, a 21-year-old man, 19-year-old man and 18-year-old girl were sitting in a vehicle outside of a home when at least one suspect came up and started shooting at them. Deputies said all three of the victims ran and tried to get away, but the 19-year-old was hit several times. He died near the back gate of the home, deputies said.

One of the victim’s family members told KPRC 2 his cousin, the 21-year-old who is currently in the hospital, lives in the home by where the shooting happened. The family member said he was hit in his lung but is expected to survive.

Deputies said the 18-year-old woman’s arm was injured during the shooting but she was treated and released from the hospital. Investigators said they do not have a good description of the shooter or shooters.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Harris County Sheriff’s Office.