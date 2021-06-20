Bojangles, known for made-from-scratch biscuits and fried chicken, is coming to Houston

Bojangles, known for their signature made-from-scratch biscuits, is opening over 20 new restaurants in Houston and Dallas-Forth Worth, according to a press release. The company is set to open at least three locations in Houston.

HOUSTON – A popular biscuit and fried chicken establishment -- selling breakfast all day, every day -- is coming to Texas.

Bojangles, known for their signature made-from-scratch biscuits, is opening over 20 new restaurants in Houston and Dallas-Forth Worth, according to a press release. The company is set to open at least three locations in Houston.

Khalid Siddiqui of LASH Foods, LLC signed a franchise agreement for the Houston locations, according to Bojangles. Siddiqui has previous business and restaurant management experience. He previously served as a multi-unit franchisee for Yum! Brands, including DQ Grill & Chill in north Houston.

Bojangles did not specify where the Houston-area locations will be located.

However, the company said the first locations are expected to open in the first half of 2022.

Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles serves ranges of breakfast biscuit sandwiches and hand-breaded bone-in chicken meals. It also features fixins, or sides, such as dirty rice, macaroni and cheese, cajun pintos, green beans and coleslaw, and sweets, including Bo-Berry biscuits, cinnamon biscuits and sweet potato pie.