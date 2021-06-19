HPD: Woman killed in rollover crash early Saturday

A woman was killed in a rollover crash early Saturday, according to the Houston Police Department.

At approximately 3 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a major accident reported in the northbound lanes of the South Freeway near Old Spanish Trail.

On arrival, officers located a woman deceased in a white sedan, said Sgt. Pham of the Houston Police Department

A witness told officers that the deceased was driving at a high rate of speed before striking a wall and rolling over.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.