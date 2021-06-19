Houston Newsmaker: Learning the history of Juneteenth, the Sugar Land 95 and FBI Diversity

The history behind Juneteenth you might not have known

Juneteenth Flag celebrating emancipation (KPRC-Pixabay)

HOUSTON – It was a historic week with Juneteenth named as a federal holiday after passing both houses of Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden. The date celebrates the day when General Gordon Granger issued the orders that declared all Texas slaves were free. But as you’ll hear on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall, General Granger has received much more credit than is due.

“We have no evidence at all that General Granger read General orders number three, the Juneteenth order, to anybody,” said Edward Cotham Jr., author of “Juneteenth, the Story Behind the Celebration. “And in fact, the back story is that most of the Juneteenth order was actually written by General Phil Sheridan over in New Orleans, and he had told General Granger what to issue.”

Galveston mural commemorates Juneteenth (KPRC)

Part of the celebration will center around the “Absolute Equality” mural, described by Sam Collins III as more than just a painting.

“It’s helping us to create an outdoor classroom where we will teach this history,” said the co-chair of the Juneteenth Legacy Project. “So, individuals, of course, can see the mural visually, but they can also use augmented reality to use their smartphones to point at the mural to learn the history.”

See much more about Juneteenth in the Juneteenth Newsmakers EXTRA.

Houston Newsmaker: Juneteenth

Convict leasing in Texas responsible for Sugar Land 95 deaths (S.O.J.E.S.)

Sugar Land 95 Tribute, Plans for Museum

The 95 men and one woman were found in unmarked graves on a Fort Bend ISD construction site. They became known as the Sugar Land 95, victims of a dark time in Texas history, known as convict leasing. Men were arrested, charged with crimes and jailed. Then subsequently leased out to local businesses for hard labor. The Society of Justice & Equality for the people of Sugar Land was formed to create a proper memorial. President Robin Cole and Vice President Anna Lykoudis-Zafiris are guests this week to talk about plans for a museum and park in the area where the bodies are buried.

Newsmakers EXTRA provides additional context.

Houston Newsmaker: Sugar Land 95

FBI Houston looking for more diversity (KPRC-Pixabay)

The FBI Could want you!

GiGi Joyner left a successful career in business to join the FBI. Special Agent Joyner is a guest this week to talk about the diversity the FBI is looking for.

“From accountants, attorneys, engineers, NASA rocket scientists, teachers, even salespeople, every walk of life,” she said. “Because it’s important to have diversity of not just ethnicity, but also your background because that’s what makes the FBI strong.

Find out what it takes to sign up on this week's program and in the "More Information" section below.