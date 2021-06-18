Man charged in 2011 murder of 85-year-old Houston socialite

HOUSTON – Officials said a man has been arrested and charged in connection with a murder from 2011.

Michael Anthony Cuellar, 52, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in connection with the death of an 85-year-old man.

On Nov. 15, 2011, Houston police responded to reports of an assault at a home located in the 3400 block of Roseland Street.

Police said an unknown man entered Roland Darby Suiter’s home and assaulted him. Roland, who lived alone, was transported to the hospital where he died six months later from blunt force trauma to the head, according to police.

Detectives continued investigating the case until all leads were exhausted.

In 2017, the case was assigned to the Homicide Division Cold Case Squad for review. According to investigators, detectives were looking into another unrelated 1998 cold case murder when a DNA sample provided by Cuellar matched DNA found at the crime scene at Robert’s home.

Investigators believe Cuellar suffered a cut during the alleged robbery, causing him to leave behind blood throughout the home.

“It shows what great progress is made in investigations,” Carlton said.