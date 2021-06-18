Houston Black Real Estate Association gala helping families affected by COVID-19 and students

HOUSTON – The Houston Black Real Estate Association will donate a portion of its proceeds from its bi-annual gala in efforts to help families get back on their feet after being impacted by the pandemic.

The HBREA will also provide scholarships to students who were also affected during the academic year by COVID-19.

The gala, themed “Rise and Shine,” will begin at 5:15 p.m. in person at Amegy Bank, 1717 West Loop South, and at 7 p.m. virtually. To purchase virtual tickets, click here.

For students who would like to apply to be a candidate for the HBREA college scholarship, click here to fill out an application. For those who would like to apply for the HBREA COVID-19 relief fund awareness, click here.

The deadline for the applications has been extended until Tuesday, according to the organization.

The event will celebrate 72 years of service and award the Top 20 Black Real Estate Professionals on June 24. The association prides itself in educating minority communities in homeownership, advocating for fair housing opportunities, community development and more.