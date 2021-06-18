Houston-area father records song with daughters while waiting for new heart

HOUSTON – While hospitalized, Lucio Arreola dove into songwriting as part of his therapy while waiting for a new heart. When he received a heart transplant, he made his new beat the base of a song.

Lucio said he wrote the song detailing his journey of heart disease, transplant surgery, and now, a serious recovery. He said the lyrics embody how he wants his wife and daughters to also handle their part of his health journey.

Their voices can be heard in the chorus singing, “And when you face those difficult times, love is all that survives.”

Houston Methodist said emotions about the transplant process can be challenging to process, especially with the heart as patients are separating the physical organ from the metaphorical one associated with love and the soul. The bridge of the song explores that sentiment and gives permission to feel love, not loss.

“Follow your heart as long as it will go,” the song says. “Welcome to your new life.”

As always, Lucio’s transplant wouldn’t be possible without another family giving the ultimate gift.

Deciding to donate organs is a wonderful sacrifice, but sometimes it’s not up to you, you need to express your wishes to your family so if it ever comes to this decision they’re not caught off guard and miss the chance to save others with the organs you can’t take with you.