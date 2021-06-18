Ask 2: Is it illegal to drive barefoot in Texas?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Is it illegal to drive barefoot in Texas?

Answer: No.

According to Stephens Law Firm, there is no law preventing Texans from driving barefoot.

According to the Texas Monthly, the myth stems from the Great Depression when many people associated bare feet with poverty, and as car ownership became more common, new drivers were warned about the consequences of driving shoeless.

Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.

Ad