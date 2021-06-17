Traffic alert: Fatal accident on Katy Freeway causing major backup

A fatal accident on the Katy Freeway is causing a major issue for drivers in the area.

HOUSTON – A fatal accident on the Katy Freeway is causing a major issue for drivers in the area.

The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the outbound lanes of the Katy Freeway at Barker Cypress, according to the Houston Police Department.

Authorities said at least one person was killed in the crash involving an 18-wheeler. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

HOD shared a tweet that said, “traffic is being diverted to exit State Highway 6 and the entrance ramp from Highway 6 on to Katy Fwy is shut down.”

People who need to be in that area should find an alternate route. Drivers should expect major delays from the closure as crews and investigators work to clear the scene.