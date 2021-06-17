Construction workers find 80-pound cannonball in downtown Houston, several roads shut down, officials say

Cannonball found in downtown Houston on Thursday, June 17.

HOUSTON – Officials are investigating a cannonball found underneath a street in downtown Houston Thursday afternoon, according to Harris County Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen.

Rosen said construction workers located the 80-pound cannonball during a construction project around 4 p.m.

Caroline and Preston Streets are currently closed while crews investigate the area.

Officials said the cannonball was transported to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Academy to detonate.

Officials are currently x-raying the cannonball.

Cannonball estimated to weigh 80+ lbs. Discovery made underneath Caroline Street (approximately where you see the construction workers standing in first pic) during Harris County construction project. 18’ down, 18’ from curb. #hounews pic.twitter.com/tG64yy7SIP — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) June 17, 2021

Officials said an evacuation was ordered for the first two doors of the Harris County Juvenile Justice Center, which sits adjacent to the area.

This is a developing story.