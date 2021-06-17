Construction workers find 80-pound cannonball in downtown Houston, several roads shut down, officials say

Partly Cloudy icon
Evacuation ordered for the Harris County Juvenile Justice Center

Cannonball found in downtown Houston on Thursday, June 17. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Officials are investigating a cannonball found underneath a street in downtown Houston Thursday afternoon, according to Harris County Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen.

Rosen said construction workers located the 80-pound cannonball during a construction project around 4 p.m.

Caroline and Preston Streets are currently closed while crews investigate the area.

Officials said the cannonball was transported to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Academy to detonate.

Officials are currently x-raying the cannonball.

Officials said an evacuation was ordered for the first two doors of the Harris County Juvenile Justice Center, which sits adjacent to the area.

This is a developing story.

