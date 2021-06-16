Hooters’ employees walk out after they say restaurant goes weeks without A/C

Restaurant workers walk out, says A/C has been out for more than a month

PEARLAND – The dining room of a Hooters restaurant has felt more like a heater, prompting employees to walk out. They expressed frustration over having to work without air conditioning for over a month.

“We’ve lost customers. We’ve lost money because of it,” said Corinne Hill, an employee.

The restaurant, located on the 15800 block of South Freeway, was closed for indoor dining Wednesday afternoon, according to a note on the door. Customers were instructed to order curbside pickup.

That came after a staff of roughly a dozen servers and kitchen staff walked out, amid sweltering temperatures inside.

“We’ve been a month and maybe a week without A/C and today we decided as a group we weren’t going to tolerate it. We demand A/C, so we walked out,” Hill said.

For the past month, employees said management told them a part needed to fix the unit wasn’t in stock, prompting staff to take turns to keep cool.

“To keep cool we go into the ice cooler. That way we can stay cool throughout our shift instead of staying miserably hot in the front so people can see us,” said Carlee Pace, an employee.

Ad

Customers, Kathy Irwin and Joe Crabtree, dine at the location weekly — including a visit without air conditioning.