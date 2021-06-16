Girlfriend admits to fatally shooting boyfriend after argument in west Harris County, investigators say

HOUSTON – A woman has been charged after admitting to fatally shooting her boyfriend after an argument in west Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide investigators.

Constables originally responded to a call about an accidental shooting in the 13000 block of Sunstream Court.

Law enforcement said when they arrived Taneil Robertson told responding deputies that her boyfriend, James Meza, was playing with a gun when he accidentally shot himself. EMS workers pronounced Meza dead at the scene.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they questioned Robertson about the shooting, constable deputies said. During questioning, investigators said Robertson changed her version of the events several times when asked about the timeline of the incident. Investigators said she eventually admitted that she shot him after an argument.

Robertson is now charged with murder.