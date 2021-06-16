Fort Bend County opens emergency cooling centers: Here’s where they are, when they’re open

There are several cooling centers available that provide air-conditioned comfort and protection from the heat.

HOUSTON – Temperatures in Fort Bend County are expected to rise and in response, authorities have opened several public facilities located throughout the county to serve as emergency cooling centers, Wednesday through Friday this week.

“We are expecting extremely dangerous heat this week, so we want to advise Fort Bend County residents to prepare for the intense temperatures. I encourage everyone to check on their family, friends, and neighbors, especially our elderly and children, who may be at risk during this heatwave,” said Fort Bend County Judge KP George. “We have opened the cooling centers to help those residents who may not have air conditioning or if there is a power outage. Our Office of Emergency Management will continue to closely monitor weather conditions throughout this period of extreme heat.”

These centers provide Fort Bend County residents who lack air-conditioning at home with relief from the heat, free of charge. All centers will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at most sites.

Ad

Cooling center locations are as follow:

George Memorial Library

1001 Golfview Dr.

Richmond, TX 77469

Missouri City Branch Library

Ad