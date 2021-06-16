Clear Lake man held at gunpoint with his hands zip-tied during home invasion, police say

HOUSTON – A Clear Lake man faced two men with guns – one with an assault rifle – and had his hands zip-tied while being robbed during a home invasion in late May, Houston police said.

The robbery happened on May 31 around 5:30 p.m., when the man was walking into a relative’s house near Garden Creek Way and Clear Lake City Boulevard.

The victim told police he walked into a relative’s house and just moments later, two men ran into the house, one armed with a handgun and the other with an assault rifle. The man said that the suspects zip-tied his hands and then demanded money. The thieves went through the man’s pockets and removed his wallet. The thieves also took several items from the home and put them in a bag and then fled the scene.

Houston police added that the man said he is a business owner and was possibly targeted for that reason.

Police noted that the thieves were not captured on the Ring camera as they entered the residence due to a slight delay when the camera was activated. Watch the video captured of the suspects below, which was shared by Houston police.

The suspects were described by the man as males who were wearing all black. One of the suspects wore glasses, police said.

