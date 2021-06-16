Bike thefts climb as thieves target children, businesses

HOUSTON – It’s the summertime and the kids are out of school. While it’s a little warm outside, this is still the season for bike riding.

But Houston has a problem when it comes to bicycles, and the problem with bicycles is that they keep disappearing.

Whether you ride a bike for fun or rely on your bike to get to work, thieves are coming after our bikes.

KPRC 2 Investigates breaks down where it’s happening most often, one man’s who making a difference, and something you haven’t thought of when it comes to protecting your own bike.

WHERE IT’S HAPPENING

There is no centralized database for bike thefts. It’s hard to get a perfect scope, but we combed through stolen bicycle reports from several online registries, social media sites, and even emails into our newsroom.

We created our own interactive database and found that since January 2020, the hardest hit areas for bike thefts are central Houston and the Texas Medical Center. Click on the map above. You can zoom-in, zoom-out and pan-around. Each red bike indicates a report of a stolen bike with the date and time.

