Video: Gun owner shot 7 times while fighting off robbery suspect in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are looking for a suspect who they say shot a man seven times outside of a fast-food restaurant in southwest Houston.

On Friday, May 28, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3100 block of Fountain View Drive.

Police said a man pulled into the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant to grab something out of his trunk when a suspect approached him with a gun and demanded his belongings.

The man told police he resisted the suspect and attempted to grab his own gun, but was shot seven times -- once in the chest, four times in the left leg, once in his right leg, and once in his hand. While being shot at, police said the victim was able to grab his gun and fire back at the suspect, possibly striking him. Police said the victim was then able to get back into his vehicle and drive to a local hospital.

The suspect fled the scene in a small white SUV, according to police.

Police said casings from the suspect’s weapon were also linked to another aggravated robbery on May 7 in the 2700 block of Travis.

In the second incident, police said two victims were approached by a suspect who pointed a gun at them and demanded their property. Both victims ran from the suspect, who then shot at them twice, narrowly missing them, police said.

The suspect was described as a Black man, 5′8″ to 5′10″, skinny build, wearing all black.