Southwest Airlines flights briefly grounded due to ‘technical issue’

HOUSTON – Southwest Airlines flights resumed Monday evening after a reported “nationwide network issue” with the airline’s computer systems.

The issue caused delays of about two dozen flights to Houston’s Hobby Airport Monday evening.

The technical issue was reportedly the company’s weather monitoring system crashing, but the company did not confirm that specific piece of software as being the reason for the grounded flights.

Passengers from grounded flights reported on Twitter not being allowed to return back to gates to exit the planes due to the software issue.

We're so sorry for any disappointment in the communication surrounding things at the airport, Andrea. It seems that we're currently experiencing a system error, and we're working quickly to get things resolved tonight. We appreciate you hanging in there with us. -Sarah — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) June 15, 2021

