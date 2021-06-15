Partly Cloudy icon
Southwest Airlines flights briefly grounded due to ‘technical issue’

Ninfa Saavedra
, Digital Content Specialist

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 passenger plane takes off from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Southwest Airlines Co. on Thursday, April 22 reported first-quarter net income of $116 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
HOUSTON – Southwest Airlines flights resumed Monday evening after a reported “nationwide network issue” with the airline’s computer systems.

The issue caused delays of about two dozen flights to Houston’s Hobby Airport Monday evening.

The technical issue was reportedly the company’s weather monitoring system crashing, but the company did not confirm that specific piece of software as being the reason for the grounded flights.

Passengers from grounded flights reported on Twitter not being allowed to return back to gates to exit the planes due to the software issue.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

