Local News

Man who fathered 94 children with 39 wives dies in India, NBC News reports

Zeerak Khurram, NBC News

India
children
father
A man thought to have been the head of the world’s largest family — with 39 wives and 94 children, according to Reuters — has died in northeast India, according to officials.

Ziona Chana, 76, the head of a local Christian sect that allows polygamy, died on Sunday, the chief minister of the state of Mizoram in the northeast of the country announced via Twitter.

Chana lived with his family in a vast, four-story pink structure with around 100 rooms in Baktawng, a remote village that became a tourist attraction, according to Zoramthanga, the chief minister who goes by one name said on Monday.

