‘It sucks’: Adult living facility in Houston bracing for possible power outages this week

HOUSTON – Harsh memories of losing power during the winter storm in February are still frozen into the minds of people at the adult assisted living facility, Noah’s House.

Now, they’re bracing for possible power outages again and facing a much different problem.

“It was sad to leave our home, very sad because this is our home,” said Scott Gardner who has lived there for more than 20 years. “It wasn’t fun, it was not fun at all. Freezing cold, frigid, extra clothing on me, bathrobes.”

The summer heat has led to the possibility of an opposite problem. With ERCOT asking customers to conserve energy, hoping to avoid another major outage, Gardner is already thinking ahead.

“I’ll open my doors up, let some air in, keep my blinds closed, and take a cold shower,” Gardner said.

Elsewhere throughout the city, folks who work outside like Kevin Rodriquez have similar ideas.

“It sucks. It’s hot. Construction workers got it the worse,” Rodriquez said.

Ad

Rodriquez adds he’s going to heed Ercot’s advice.