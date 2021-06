President Joe Biden greets Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner after stepping off Air Force One at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will join the mayors of Dayton, Chicago, Austin, and Savannah during a virtual press conference Tuesday to discuss the rise in gun violence across the country and to urge President Biden to take immediate action to make their cities safer for their residents.

