Heat advisory issued for parts of south central and southeast Texas

HOUSTON – The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory until 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
Heat index values up to 109 degrees are expected with abundant sunshine and light variable winds will make it feel very hot across portions of south central and southeast Texas.
Here are some things to remember:
- Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur so be sure to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
- Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
- Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.
- When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
- Also, know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
- Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
- To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
- Heat stroke is an emergency. Be sure to call 911.