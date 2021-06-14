Man drowns at Sunny Beach in Galveston

Beach Patrol said a man drowned Sunday at Sunny Beach, an 8-mile beach in Galveston.

Officials said the victim arrived at the beach around noon with his 10-year-old daughter, a couple and the couple’s child.

Beach Patrol said the group was in waist-deep water when, everyone but the victim, went back to shore to fetch googles. Ten minutes later, the friends returned and were unable to find the victim. Officials said they returned to shore without him.

Officials said a bystander down the beach spotted the man floating by and brought him to shore. Before 1:30 p.m., beach patrol was called.

Upon arrival, an off-duty paramedic performed chest compression. Then, Beach Patrol and Galveston Fire Department performed CPR until a medical examiner pronounced the man was dead.