Little League umpire in possession of crystal meth arrested at Conroe sports complex, police say

CONROE – A Little League umpire was arrested Sunday after being tackled by a parent at a sports complex in Conroe, officials said.

Police said Ramsey Lafonte, 35, is charged with evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

Oak Ridge police officers said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop and Lafonte refused to pull over. Officials said he pulled into the Scrap Yard Sports Complex in Conroe, where he was scheduled to umpire a Little League baseball game.

Joesph Jones was at the complex watching his son play and said he could see Lafonte running from police. He said he jumped into action and tackled Lafonte, who was in his umpire’s uniform.

“I figured since it didn’t look like a good situation and a lot of kids were here. I figured why not stop whatever is going on and let the police handle it from there,” Jones said.

Other parents in attendance helped Jones detain Lafonte until police arrived.

Police later said they found six grams of crystal meth and realized Lafonte had an outstanding warrant in Harris County for credit card abuse.

Parents at the complex were upset that Lafonte was even allowed to be an umpire and would have been near their children.