ERCOT asks Texans to reduce electricity use after issuing conservation alert

Brittany Taylor
, Digital News Editor

FILE
FILE (Copyright 2009 WendellFranks)

TEXAS – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages more than 26 million Texas customers’ electric power, issued a conservation alert Monday afternoon.

As temperatures rise during the summer heat, ERCOT is asking Texans to voluntarily conserve and reduce their electric use from Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18. The conservation alert is due to a significant number of forced generation outages combined with potential record electric use for the month of June which has resulted in tight grid conditions, according to ERCOT.

“We will be conducting a thorough analysis with generation owners to determine why so many units are out of service,” said ERCOT Vice President of Grid Planning and Operations Woody Rickerson. “This is unusual for this early in the summer season.”

According to generation owners, the number of outages should decrease throughout the week, ERCOT reports.

ERCOT is asking Texans to take the following actions to help reduce electric use:

- Set your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher – every degree of cooling increases your energy use by six to eight percent.

- Turn off lights and pool pumps and avoid using large appliances like ovens, washing machines and dryers.

