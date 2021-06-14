Cancer-causing chemical found in over 70 popular sunscreen products, reports say

HOUSTON – A recent report says dozens of popular sunscreens contain a chemical called benzene.

Benzene is not a normal ingredient in sunscreen. The group that did the testing, Valisure, says it’s in 78 different products and it is linked to cancer.

In 2019, a different study made headlines claiming sunscreen is absorbed into the bloodstream. In general, that didn’t alarm too many doctors since the benefits of protecting you from skin cancer outweigh the risk of potentially absorbing sunscreen ingredients.

However, Dr. Matthew Wilber, a pediatrician at Texas Children’s Pediatrics, said benzene is bad.

“Benzene is such a toxic chemical, it shouldn’t be in our environment at all,” Dr. Wilber said.

In fact, almost every health governing body including, OSHA, EPA, and FDA are all on board with extensive limitations of the chemical because of its unacceptable toxicity. Yet, they fall short of specifically defining the limits in products like sunscreen where it’s not an ingredient.

So why, according to Valisure, do products like Neutrogena, Walgreens, CVS, Banana Boat and Sun Bum have 7,000 times above the recommended limit?

The advocating council released the following statement regarding the findings: