Brazoria County will offer emergency rental assistance for residents beginning June 14

BRAZORIA, Texas – The Brazoria County Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) will begin taking applications Monday at 10:00 a.m.

Brazoria County is distributing over $11 million in ERAP funds. Each household is limited to a maximum of $25,000 in assistance.

The program is a federal grant intended to assist households who cannot pay or are having difficulty paying rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It can assist eligible households with paying late rent and utilities and may assist with rent payment in advance.

Payments will generally be made only to landlords/property managers and utility companies but may be made to applicants themselves in certain situations.

The application link will be available on the Brazoria County website and social media pages at 10 a.m. Those interested in applying can go to the Brazoria County ERAP webpage at https://www.brazoriacountytx.gov/ERAP.