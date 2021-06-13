Vistors shocked after Austin mass shooting on 6th Street

AUSTIN – The Austin mass shooting that happened early Saturday morning on 6th Street left many people shocked and scared.

“Last night was really kind of an eye-opener and a crazy experience,” Noah Ramirez said.

It was supposed to be a fun night for Ramirez, a Seattle native visiting Austin friends. He said he was hanging out at a bar on 6th Street when the chaos unfolded.

“We were all leaning over the top of the balcony looking down into the street. We turned our back and the next thing we know we hear some loud gunshots,” Ramirez said.

The popular area was packed with people inside bars and barricaded off from traffic. It quickly turned into a crime scene.

“We turned around and we saw quite a few bodies on the ground, people bleeding officers running in trying to help,” Ramirez said.

Investigators said what started as a dispute between two people turned into a shooting and sent 14 people to the hospital, two remain in critical condition.

Interim Chief Joseph Chacon said he is grateful no one died.