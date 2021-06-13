HPD: Woman fatally struck after stepping out of car following crash on North Freeway

HOUSTON – A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle moments after getting out of her car following a two-vehicle crash on the North Freeway, according to the Houston Police Department.

At approximately 3:52 a.m.,officers with the Houston Police Department were dispatched to a fatality at address 11452 North Fwy. Officers arrived and discovered a female deceased at the scene.

Preliminary information suggests that there was initially a crash between a Mustang and a four-door Mazda.

When the female victim, who had been in the Mustang, got out of her vehicle she and her vehicle were struck by a Toyota RAV4.

The Mazda driver could potentially be intoxicated, according to the Houston Police Department.The driver of the RAV4 did not show signs of intoxication at the scene.

Both the RAV4 and the Mazda drivers were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Houston Police Department.

Ad

The Houston Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Division is conducting an investigation.