Houston family searching for missing dog after car crash

HOUSTON – A Houston area family is heartbroken. They are asking for the public’s help to find their dog that went missing after a crash in southwest Houston.

Noel Gutierrez said he was at South Post Oak and Beltway 8 on Monday when another car crashed into him. The family’s two dogs were also in the car at the time.

Gutierrez said because of the impact of the crash, both dogs were startled, jumped out and got away.

While one of their dogs was found, unfortunately, Maddie is still missing.

The family has since put up flyers and taken to social media to help find her.

Jennifer Valles, who is searching for the missing dog said: “She’s just everything. We miss her.”

“We’re going to go look in the neighborhoods right now and probably drive around and hopefully we can see her. If not, I don’t know what we’re going to do,” said Gutierrez.

The family said they have checked at several area animal shelters, but they haven’t found Maddie so far.