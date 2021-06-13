Here’s how to explore 10-acre sunflower field in San Antonio

A 10-acre sunflower field is now open at Traders Village in San Antonio.

HOUSTON – A 10-acre sunflower field is now open at Traders Village in San Antonio.

The pop-up exhibit features a range of fresh sunflowers, numerous photo-ops, a maze, a petting zoo, inflatable slides and concessions. Buzz, the official mascot for the field, will also be bustling around.

A professional photographer is present to take family photos that can be printed.

Guests are asked to purchase tickets ahead of time online.

Tickets for the sunflower field are $7.99. While combo tickets, which also include an all-day ride pass for Trader’s Village, are $14.99. Children 2 and under are free for the field only.

Parking is $5 per vehicle.

Tickets are good for any weekend through July 2021, weather permitting.

No pets are allowed.