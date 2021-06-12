Discussions of tougher safety efforts following drive-by shooting on Washington Avenue

HOUSTON – As the Friday night crowd arrived on Houston’s Washington Avenue, a recent shooting was still on the minds of some.

“It’s always a good thing that we’re walking distance away from having a little party scene but still want some peace with it at the same time,” said neighbor Phil Nguyen.

Nguyen lives nearby and heard about the shooting at a hookah lounge down the street early Tuesday, which Houston Police said injured five people.

The shooting also came up at this week’s city council meeting, where some members raised concerns about violence connected to clubs and the city’s nightlife.

“I know that HPD is doing everything that they can and my office is working with them but our neighbors and our community members desperately need relief,” said councilmember Abbie Kamin.

Porch Swing Pub is near the corner of Washington and Heights Boulevard.

“There could always be a little more police presence, I’m sure,” said general manager Ashley Kubecka. “Just the presence alone could probably help out a little bit. But I mean I feel like this was probably an isolated incident, at least I hope so.”

Ad

Mayor Sylvester Turner responded to the council members’ comments at Wednesday’s meeting.