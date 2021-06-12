2 cruise ship passengers test positive for COVID-19 as crews prepare to set sail from Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas – Two passengers aboard the first cruise ship to set sail from North America since the start of the pandemic tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Thursday.

Royal Caribbean’s Celebrity Millennium cruise ship required all passengers to show proof of vaccination a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours before setting sail, the company said in a news release.

“Today, two guests sharing a stateroom onboard Celebrity Millennium tested positive for COVID-19 while conducting the required end of cruise testing,” the cruise line company said. “The individuals are asymptomatic and currently in isolation and being monitored by our medical team.”

Carnival Cruises will make its maiden voyage since the pandemic on July 3, and the company says its COVID-19 mitigation plan will keep passengers safe.

“Our Have Fun. Be Safe. guidelines for cruises from Galveston incorporate guidance from the CDC and Texas officials,” the company’s COVID-19 protocols detail.

Carnival’s mitigation plan requires passengers ages 12 and older to provide proof of vaccination, mandating receipt of a final dose at least 14 days prior to setting sail. They said its mitigation plan will help to prevent spread.

On Friday, doctors said mitigation plans overall on cruise ships can be trusted.

