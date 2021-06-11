Investigation underway after 15-year-old girl fatally shot at apartment complex in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police said they are investigating the shooting of a 15-year-old girl in southeast Houston Friday morning.

Officers said the shooting happened at an apartment complex located at 12601 S. Green Dr. around 12:15 a.m.

“From what we are hearing from family members, the young lady tends to run away quite often. Her mother and stepfather have been trying to locate her several days in the past, trying to get ahold of her. She seems to run away constantly,” Lt. Willkens of the Houston Police Department said.

Investigators said the teen was found by her brother and his girlfriend.

“The brother came back to this location and he had a pistol. He was holding the 15-year-old girl, assuming, trying to keep her from running away, scaring her. We are not sure,” Lt. Willkens said.

Police said the brother asked individuals to get his sister’s stuff from an apartment and that’s when things went downhill.

“The individuals in that apartment heard a pop, a round go off and heard, ‘Why did you do that?’” Lt. Willkens said.

At this time, police have not said who shot the teen.