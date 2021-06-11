Houston mayor, other local leaders to speak at inquiry about denial of Hurricane Harvey funds

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will speak at an inquiry about the Texas General Land Office’s (GLO) “initial denial and inequitable allocation of congressional appropriated mitigation dollars from Hurricane Harvey to the City of Houston.”

According to a news release, the inquiry will be hosted by Houston-area members of Congress, including Al Green, Sylvia Garcia and Sheila Jackson Lee.

In a previous news conference, congress members called the Texas GLO to “equitably distribute mitigation dollars for communities across the City of Houston and Harris County that are all too frequently impacted by flood disasters.”

During the inquiry, the congress members will hold a Q&A with Houston and Harris County representatives. According to the release, a summary of the inquiry will be sent to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and to the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services.

The inquiry is expected to begin at 10 a.m. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a live stream of the event.