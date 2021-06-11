Houston housing market: Families struggle to buy homes in competitive market

Katy – In their 23 years of marriage, the Kallals said they’ve never seen anything like Houston’s current housing market.

The Kallals, who just moved to Houston from Chicago, are in the thick of looking for a home and said it’s like being in the fast and furious.

Looking to settle with their four kids in the Cinco Ranch area, the couple has missed out on four homes, including one where they not only offered $25,000 over the asking price, but they also sent a heartfelt letter to the seller to explain why they would be the perfect buyers.

“You’re not just selling to somebody with a checkbook,” is what Bill Kallal was trying to express in the letter. “You’re selling to somebody that has a heart, that has a family, that has a need.”

The seller went with a higher offer.

The Kallal’s realtor is Mary Watts who knows the Houston market well. Like most realtors, she’s been busy this year.

“My record was 81 showings in 36 hours and 27 offers,” she said.

Watts says right now the name of the game is speed and making sure your offer covers all the bases.