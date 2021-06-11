Houston ‘Beat the heat’ program offering qualifying residents portable AC units

Houston – Yesterday, Mayor Sylvester Turner, Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia, and Reliant kicked off their 16th annual Beat the Heat Program for 2021. Reliant has donated $70,000 to the Beat the Heat Program for the Houston Health Department’s Area Agency on Aging to continue offering portable air conditioners to qualifying individuals.

“The hot weather every summer takes a toll on our most vulnerable Houstonians,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “This program gives them a chance to keep their homes cool and manage the potential for high electricity bills. I thank Reliant for making sure that Houstonians are equipped with the right tools to beat this summer’s heat and avoid any heat-related illnesses or complications.”

Older adults, people with disabilities, and other vulnerable individuals/families who are unable to cool their homes are encouraged by the City of Houston to contact Houston Health Department’s Area Agency on Aging at 832-393-4301 and apply for the program.

Ad

Additionally, the city encourages people to go to their local library to stay cool. Due to the pandemic, cooling centers will be opened by the City of Houston only in the state of heat emergencies. Proper social distancing and sanitation measures will be in place to ensure safety.

For more information on the “Beat the Heat” program, click here.