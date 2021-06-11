GALLERY: 17 suspects arrested in prostitution sting in Fort Bend County, officials say

Several law enforcement agencies conducted an operation in Fort Bend County targeting “johns” soliciting sex for money online, according to a press release.

The sting in late May resulted in the arrest of 17 suspects, officials said.

According to the release, the operation’s goal, in partnership with the Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance, was to arrest sex buyers to reduce the demand for exploited human trafficking victims.

“Sex for money is not a new crime, but modern criminal justice efforts have revealed that many prostitutes are actually victims of sex traffickers,” said Fort Bend District Attorney Brian Middleton. “If I’ve said this once, I’ve said it a hundred times, and I will keep saying it until human trafficking is gone: we will be relentless in our pursuit of human traffickers, including those who create the demand for trafficking victims in this county.”

Agencies involved included the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri City Police Department, Houston Police Department, TABC, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office, Rosenberg Police Department, and the YMCA International Services, per the release.