Suspect wanted in connection to purse snatching, car theft in Spring Branch, police say

A Spring Branch man is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect that got into his backyard. The suspect stole his 2005 silver Nissan Altima and smashed his front gate.

David Fritts said his surveillance cameras caught the man going into his backyard on Wednesday afternoon after allegedly committing a crime just a few blocks away.

“My neighbor called me at about 12:30 and reported an incident, that a lady had seen someone purse snatched and it was a disabled person in a wheelchair and she said the lady saw him run into my backyard,” said Fritts.

Fritts asked his neighbor to call 911 because he was worried about his brother-in-law who suffers from autism.

“I have a disabled brother-in-law who lives in the back that has no way of defending himself,” Fritts said.

Police responded and checked out the home but found nothing.

Five hours later at about 5:30 p.m., surveillance cameras at the home once again captured the suspect but this time he stole Fritts vehicle. He busted through the front gate and escaped.

The suspect remains on the run, according to Houston police.