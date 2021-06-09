Student shot in hand at North Forest High School, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are responding to a shooting at North Forest High School after a student was shot in the hand.
The Houston Police Department said the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. at 10726 Mesa Drive, adding that it is not an active shooter situation. The suspect fled the scene, police said, citing initial reports.
HPD is responding to a shooting at North Forest High School (10726 Mesa Dr.) about 10:30 a.m.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 9, 2021
Initial reports are a student was struck in the hand and the suspect fled the scene.
THIS IS NOT AN ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATION
PIO en route. No other information at this time.#hounews pic.twitter.com/Odevqy2GO9