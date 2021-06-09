Cloudy icon
Local News

Student shot in hand at North Forest High School, police say

Amanda Cochran
, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Generic image of police lights.
Generic image of police lights.

HOUSTON – Houston police are responding to a shooting at North Forest High School after a student was shot in the hand.

The Houston Police Department said the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. at 10726 Mesa Drive, adding that it is not an active shooter situation. The suspect fled the scene, police said, citing initial reports.

KPRC 2 is following this story and will update with more information as it becomes available.

