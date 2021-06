A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday in a crash on the Grand Parkway at Mueschke Road, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

KATY, Texas – A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday in a crash on the Grand Parkway at Mueschke Road, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The two-vehicle crash happened at 12:59 p.m. when a motorcycle crashed into the back of a red Ford Mustang, deputies said.

The motorcyclist was then ejected from his bike and was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said. The man was described to be between 25-30 years old, officials said.

The westbound lanes were slowed due to the accident.