Rain-related allergies: Tips to fight off symptoms

February freeze to blame for those who may be suffering from allergies right now

HOUSTON – The saying is supposed to be “April showers bring May flowers,” but in Houston, it’s May that’s been full of showers, which has brought far less enjoyable mold spores.

“Right after a lot of rain, the mold tends to really bloom in this part of Texas, and so, after hurricanes, in particular, mold blooms are an absolute nightmare,” Dr. David Corry, Professor of Medicine-Immunology, Allergy, and Rheumatology, said.

Recent rains led to mold spores as well as the growth of grass and weeds, which were delayed from blooming because of the February freeze.

“We’ve seen a spike just recently in our practice,” Corry said. “Very recently they’re starting to have an unusual number of exacerbations.”

Here’s what you should do to improve symptoms:

1. Continue wearing a mask - especially if you’re mowing the lawn or doing yardwork

2. Use over-the-counter drugs such as antihistamines and nasal steroids like Claritin, Zyrtec, Benadryl and Flonase can help

3. Talk to an allergist - there’s a number of options that are not available in pharmacies that can treat, even cure, allergies