Homeowner frustrated after catching couple having sex outside of her home in Midtown

MIDTOWN – A Houston mom said she was disturbed by what she saw outside of her Midtown home around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

“I looked out the window and noticed the man had pulled his pants down and was clearly having sex with someone,” said Ari, who didn’t want to show her face or use her last name.

Ari said she has two small children at home, a 2-year-old and an 11-month-old.

“I was scared and worried. And you know, as a mother, and just as really sort of anybody who would be sitting in their home would be disturbed by that,” she said.

The mom shared surveillance video from that night, but KPRC 2 blurred the footage because of the nature of the allegation.

Ari said a man was outside of a vehicle on Mosley Court having sex with a woman who was inside the vehicle. Ari said she was concerned about the well-being of the woman so she called 911. In the video, you can see police responding to the incident.

“They spoke to the people for four minutes,” Ari said. “The people never moved. I think he pulled his pants up and that was it, and the cops drove away, and people continued to have sex.”

Houston police said they responded to a call following an allegation of sex assault. Initial reports are that officers learned this was a consensual relationship and no charges were filed.