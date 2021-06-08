Children’s Museum Houston reopens to the public with safety protocols in place

HOUSTON – It is official! Children’s Museum Houston is now open to the public. The museum has 13 new exhibits and several safety protocols in place for families.

This summer’s theme is “fun summer vibes.” It is a tropical cool paradise for families who want to get in vacation mode, and many families say they need it. The Children’s Museum was shut down for almost a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But today is a grand reopening with all of the stops. There are 13 new exhibits, entertainment, beach ball toss, and lots of fun for the kids. Families said they are so excited to get back to this place.

“I’m excited for them to go somewhere and play and learn. We are going to come every week!” says mom, Tish Jernitan.

“When you go into the museum, there are 13 exhibits. Each one is designed by some of the most renowned experts to stimulate the young kids right away,” says Gilbert Garcia of Garcia, Hamilton and Associates who sponsored the Children’s Museum.

The museum also has several hand sanitizing stations, workers are constantly wiping areas down.

And anyone not vaccinated is being asked to wear a mask, including children.

The museum has new hours:

Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.