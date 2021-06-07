Mayor Turner breaks ground on ‘incubator’ building at Houston Spaceport aiming to support future spaceflight

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Houston Airport System is breaking ground on the new Collins Aerospace Building at the Houston Spaceport Monday.

The event is being held at the Lone Star Flight Museum.

The building is slated to be an “incubator” to support spaceflight, according to a news release from Collins Aerospace. It will be an eight-acre, 120,000 square-foot campus.

“Collins Aerospace’s new campus is yet another a game-changer for Houston as we position our region as one of the country’s leading next-generation tech and aerospace hubs,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said via a news release in late May. “We are leveraging Houston’s many advantages, including our dynamic workforce, to fuel the future of aerospace— a potentially trillion-dollar, 21st-century commercial space economy.”

The news release continues, “The Collins Aerospace campus will continue to be part of the company’s Mission Systems business, one of six strategic business units of Collins Aerospace. The facility will also host Houston’s first-ever incubator supporting spaceflight, with a dedicated 10,000 square-foot area for start-ups and universities to collaborate on solving critical space technology challenges, including robotics, medicine and additive manufacturing. Houston continues to be a leading region for aerospace and the Houston Spaceport will provide a great opportunity for members of the aerospace community to come together, facilitating collaboration and innovation.”

“As an anchor tenant of Houston Spaceport, Collins Aerospace will receive up to $25.6 million in financing from Houston Airports for capital improvements. The amount financed will be reimbursed by Collins Aerospace. Collins Aerospace currently has a facility in Houston, which is at capacity, that develops and produces systems for NASA’s human-manned space flight programs.”

“Collins Aerospace is a great fit at Houston Spaceport,” Houston Airports Director Mario Diaz said via the news release. “The partnership is a key element to realizing the importance of Houston Spaceport — a center for collaboration and innovation where the brightest minds in the world can lead us beyond the next frontier of space exploration.”