Man killed by Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office sergeant in shooting during altercation in Needville, officials say

NEEDVILLE, Texas – A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting by a Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office sergeant during an altercation Sunday at a private event, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said the deputy, a sergeant of the Sheriff’s Office, was working as security at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Needville when he encountered a 24-year-old man who was involved in a fight with other guests at the event. Investigators said previous reports indicated that the man was wielding a knife, refused to drop the weapon and continued to try to assault guests and the deputy.

The sergeant involved and witnesses are being questioned as the case is being investigated by the Texas Rangers, Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office and the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators are reviewing videos of the incident to learn what exactly happened in the shooting. More information will be provided as the investigation develops, the sheriff’s office said.

Ad

“Our office is cooperating fully with our partner law enforcement agencies to investigate this unfortunate situation,” Sheriff Eric Fagan said. “Our hearts go out to the families and residents who have been affected by this tragedy.”