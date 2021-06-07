HCSO: Mother dies in crash in north Harris County; daughter and other driver in critical condition

Mother Dies in Crash, Daughter and Other Driver in Critical Condition

Officials said a mother is dead, and two others, including her 15-year-old daughter, are in critical condition Sunday after a crash in north Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 60-year-old Victoria Jones was driving on the 16000 block of Ella Boulevard when she was hit by a KIA Optima driven by Amanda Lockett, who deputies said swerved to avoid a pickup coming out of a nearby subdivision.

“The driver the KIA Optima loss control crossed over from center to left and struck the operator of the Chevrolet Equinox,” said HCSO deputy Muhammad Amad.

Jones was transported to HCA-Houston Healthcare Northwest with back and abdomen injuries, deputies said.

Deputies said Lockett died at the scene. The front seat passenger of Lockett’s vehicle, her daughter, was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital-Texas Medical Center by Lifeflight with injuries to her hips, deputies said.

“We’re still in the process of trying to get more video to find out what led up to the crash. And if we can locate the non-contact vehicle,” Amad said.

Ad

If you have any information you are asked to call Houston Crime Stopper at 713-222-TIPS.